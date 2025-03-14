WCSO Detention Center Receives Recertification as a TCI Tier One facility

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center has once again achieved TCI Tier One certification for 2025, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the highest standards in correctional facility operations. This prestigious recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of the Detention Center staff, who continually strive for excellence in ensuring a safe and effective environment.

A key contributor to this achievement is Jasper Driskill, Accreditation and Compliance Lieutenant, whose dedication to upholding compliance and operational standards has been instrumental. His efforts, along with those of the entire Detention staff, have played a significant role in securing this accreditation.

The Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) offers a voluntary accreditation program to enhance standards in local correctional facilities across the state. The program consists of two tiers, each containing 25 standards—five mandatory and 20 optional. To earn accreditation, facilities must meet all five mandatory standards and at least 17 of the optional standards in their selected tier. TCI inspection staff evaluate compliance, and the TCI Board of Control grants final accreditation.

This program serves as a vital framework for improving rehabilitation and reintegration efforts within correctional facilities. By participating, jails demonstrate their commitment to best practices that enhance safety, efficiency, and overall effectiveness in correctional operations.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to upholding these high standards and continuing its mission of excellence in public safety and inmate rehabilitation.

