WCSO Deputy Shot, Suspect in Custody

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was shot early today and the suspect is in custody.

The Deputy was attempting to stop a car on Old Pinewood Rd but the driver would not stop.

We are still gathering information about what happened next.

The Deputy is being treated at a local hospital. He’s expected to be ok. The suspect, who is believed to be from Lyles, TN, is being treated for injuries he received when he wrecked his car.

Old Pinewood Road at Daugherty-Capley Road will be closed for several hours this morning.