WCSO Deputy Cleared in August Suspect Shooting Near 840 Woods

A TBI investigation has concluded that a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy followed policy and cleared him of any wrongdoing in shooting a suspect who pulled a gun on him. Deputy Daniel Soto shot Espior Sibomana, 19, Nashville, TN in the leg after a pursuit on August 14, 2020. Sibomana had been pursued by law enforcement in other jurisdictions earlier that day before he wrecked on I840 in Williamson County.

Sibomana, armed with a handgun, refused to surrender to Deputy Soto and Deputy Jacob Holmes even after he was shot and fled into a wooded area. Deputies captured him after a 45 minute search. He was still armed.

Sibomana is charged with Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Speeding and Failure to Exercise Due Care. He remains in jail in Williamson County on $520,000 bond.