WCSO Deputy Honored for Saving a Life

Deputy Vinny Cardella, with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, was recognized for saving a life.

Deputy Cardella was home when a man ran to his door screaming for help. The man’s girlfriend was unconscious because of a drug overdose. Deputy Cardella was quick to act and retrieved Narcan from his patrol car. He administered the drug and is credited with saving the woman’s life.

For his actions, Deputy Cardella was named Deputy of the Month for September and his favorite charity was honored with an award from Toyota of Cool Springs.

Deputy Cardella has worked for the WCSO for one year and is assigned to the Patrol Division.

Toyota of Cool Springs General Sales Manager Kris Krabill presented a plaque to Deputy Cardella. The car dealership will donate a check for $150.00 to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in his honor.