WCSO Deputy Brandon Mills Honored with Award

A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and his favorite charity were honored with an award from Toyota of Cool Springs. Detective Brandon Mills was named Deputy of the Month for July and Davis House Child Advocacy Center will receive a donation in his honor.
Detective Mills was given this award because he was instrumental in identifying a person of interest in a shooting off Lula Lane within hours of the crime. The suspect is in custody awaiting trial. He joined the WCSO eight years ago and is assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.
Toyota of Cool Springs General Sales Manager Kris Krabill presented a plaque to Detective Mills and Toyota of Cool Springs will donate a check for $150.00 to Davis House Child Advocacy Center which serves children and their families dealing with sexual or significant physical abuse in Hickman, Lewis, Perry and Williamson Counties.
Each month Toyota of Cool Springs will honor a WCSO deputy and a charity.
