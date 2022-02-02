WCSO Deputies Arrest La Vergne Man After He Assaults Deputies in Court

Roger Hathaway, 32, of LaVergne, TN remains in jail this morning on charges he assaulted Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies during a court hearing last Friday, January 28, 2022. Hathaway was in court for a hearing on charges from 2020 when he was arrested by Brentwood Police.

Hathaway repeatedly tried to address the judge who ordered that he be detained after disrupting court proceedings. WCSO Deputies were escorting Hathaway out of the courtroom when he broke away from them, knocked down his own attorney and continued his verbal outburst and resisted arrest.

Once Hathaway was escorted out of the court room, he was booked into the Williamson County Jail on two charges of assaulting a public servant and another charge of resisting arrest.