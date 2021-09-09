WCSO Arrest Man in Road Rage Shooting on I-840

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a Rossville, TN man after a road rage shooting on I-840 West around mile marker 29 yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, September 8). Vernon Brewer, Jr., 45, was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.
Vernon is accused of shooting at the driver of a tractor trailer. The victim was transported to Williamson Medical Center where he was treated for a minor injury and released the same day.
WCSO Detectives are investigating the road rage incident. If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact Detective Darren Barnes at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5554, Extension 3231. Or contact Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.