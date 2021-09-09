WCSO Arrest Man in Road Rage Shooting on I-840

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a Rossville, TN man after a road rage shooting on I-840 West around mile marker 29 yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, September 8). Vernon Brewer, Jr., 45, was booked into the Williamson County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

Vernon is accused of shooting at the driver of a tractor trailer. The victim was transported to Williamson Medical Center where he was treated for a minor injury and released the same day.

WCSO Detectives are investigating the road rage incident. If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact Detective Darren Barnes at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5554, Extension 3231. Or contact Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.