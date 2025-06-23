WCSO Announces Sobriety Checkpoint Results

On Friday, June 20th, 2025, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Franklin Rd near Meadow Lake Rd.

This multi-jurisdictional operation included officers and deputies from Brentwood, Franklin, Fairview, Spring Hill and Metro Nashville Police Departments, as well as the Rutherford and Maury County Sheriff’s Office. Additional support was provided by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Destin Legieza Foundation.

During the course of the checkpoint there were 620 vehicles contacted.

Of these contacts, twenty drivers were screened for possible impairment.

In total there were three arrests made for Driving Under the Influence, in addition to three arrests for drug related charges.

