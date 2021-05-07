WCSO and Spring Hill PD Arrest Suspended Teacher

Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and the Spring Hill Police Department today arrested a suspended elementary school teacher for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Alfred Amore was transported without incident and booked into the Maury County Jail.
Amore is charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor for possessing images of apparent child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices. The victims depicted in the images appear to be toddlers.
At this time, there is no evidence that Amore abused any Williamson County student. He remains on suspension from Williamson County Schools.
The WCSO-ICAC Task Force works daily to ensure the safety and security of children in our community. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has seen an approximately 300% rise in tips concerning online child sexual exploitation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have a tip related to online child sexual exploitation, please submit this information online via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline @ https://report.cybertip.org/
