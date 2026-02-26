WCS Wrestlers Take Home State Titles

WCS high school wrestlers took home four individual titles from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Wrestling State Championships in February.

Brentwood High’s Reed Loeffel is the Class AA 138-pound winner. His coach is Damon Smith.

“Reed is one of the hardest working and most dedicated wrestlers I have had the privilege to coach,” Smith said. “He’s dedicated his life to the sport and the commitment that it takes to have success. Wrestling is a sport that is both physically and mentally challenging, and I could not be prouder to have been Reed’s coach for the last four years.”

Nolensville High’s Brodie Melzoni won the Class AA 175-pound State title. This is his second consecutive wrestling State championship. His coach is Johnnie Melzoni.

“Brodie has built his success through the years with relentless dedication, countless hours of training and consistently choosing hard work in pursuit of improvement,” said Melzoni. “Brodie is beyond grateful for the opportunity to wrestle and for the support of his coaches, teammates, friends and family who have been alongside him every step of the way.”

Ravenwood High’s JD Longley placed first in the Class AA 144-pound category. His coach is Josh Peck.

Summit High’s Zachery Little also earned his second wrestling State title, this time in the Class AA 157-pound category. His coach is Pete Miller.

“Zachery Little is one of the most dedicated and accomplished wrestlers in Summit High history,” Miller said. “His work ethic is second to none. In his senior season, he has placed in some of the toughest tournaments in the country. Zachery has always had the mentality of State champion. Winning his second State title has put an exclamation point on his amazing wrestling career at Summit.”

Congratulations to the wrestlers and teams listed below, who all placed within the top six of their categories.

A 138

Sixth: Skylar Hedges, Fairview High

A 175

Second: Cole Neal, Fairview High

A 285

Fifth: Hunter Lange, Fairview High

AA 106

Second: Carson Gambill, Page High

AA 120

Fourth: Blaise Masi, Summit High

AA 126

Fourth: Nolan Barton, Nolensville High

Sixth: Thomas Lobliner, Ravenwood High

AA 132

Fifth: Mark Taddeo, Summit High

Sixth: Maddox McCullough, Page High

AA 138

First: Reed Loeffel, Brentwood High

Sixth: Ben Smith, Nolensville High

AA 144

First: JD Longley, Ravenwood High

Third: Trapper Lippincott, Nolensville High

AA 150

Second: Ryan Dietrick, Ravenwood High

AA 157

First: Zachery Little, Summit High

Third: Maddox Eskew, Ravenwood High

AA 165

Second: Matthew Anderson, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Leo Roberts, Independence High

AA 175

First: Brodie Melzoni, Nolensville High

AA 215

Third: Jake Sentell, Nolensville High

Fourth: Henry Drazek, Brentwood High

Girls 107

Fourth: Doria Hamlet, Independence High

Girls 132

Second: Emery Wilson, Ravenwood High

Girls 138

Fourth: Alice Gizzi, Independence High

Girls 145

Third: Laura Gupton, Independence High

Girls 235

Second: Samantha O’Leary, Summit High

AA Dual

Third: Nolensville High

Fourth: Page High

Source: WCS

