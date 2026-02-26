WCS Wrestlers Take Home State Titles

WCS high school wrestlers took home four individual titles from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Wrestling State Championships in February.
Brentwood High’s Reed Loeffel is the Class AA 138-pound winner. His coach is Damon Smith.
“Reed is one of the hardest working and most dedicated wrestlers I have had the privilege to coach,” Smith said. “He’s dedicated his life to the sport and the commitment that it takes to have success. Wrestling is a sport that is both physically and mentally challenging, and I could not be prouder to have been Reed’s coach for the last four years.”
Nolensville High’s Brodie Melzoni won the Class AA 175-pound State title. This is his second consecutive wrestling State championship. His coach is Johnnie Melzoni.
“Brodie has built his success through the years with relentless dedication, countless hours of training and consistently choosing hard work in pursuit of improvement,” said Melzoni. “Brodie is beyond grateful for the opportunity to wrestle and for the support of his coaches, teammates, friends and family who have been alongside him every step of the way.”
Ravenwood High’s JD Longley placed first in the Class AA 144-pound category. His coach is Josh Peck.
Summit High’s Zachery Little also earned his second wrestling State title, this time in the Class AA 157-pound category. His coach is Pete Miller.
“Zachery Little is one of the most dedicated and accomplished wrestlers in Summit High history,” Miller said. “His work ethic is second to none. In his senior season, he has placed in some of the toughest tournaments in the country. Zachery has always had the mentality of State champion. Winning his second State title has put an exclamation point on his amazing wrestling career at Summit.”
Congratulations to the wrestlers and teams listed below, who all placed within the top six of their categories.
A 138
- Sixth: Skylar Hedges, Fairview High
A 175
- Second: Cole Neal, Fairview High
A 285
- Fifth: Hunter Lange, Fairview High
AA 106
- Second: Carson Gambill, Page High
AA 120
- Fourth: Blaise Masi, Summit High
AA 126
- Fourth: Nolan Barton, Nolensville High
- Sixth: Thomas Lobliner, Ravenwood High
AA 132
- Fifth: Mark Taddeo, Summit High
- Sixth: Maddox McCullough, Page High
AA 138
- First: Reed Loeffel, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Ben Smith, Nolensville High
AA 144
- First: JD Longley, Ravenwood High
- Third: Trapper Lippincott, Nolensville High
AA 150
- Second: Ryan Dietrick, Ravenwood High
AA 157
- First: Zachery Little, Summit High
- Third: Maddox Eskew, Ravenwood High
AA 165
- Second: Matthew Anderson, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Leo Roberts, Independence High
AA 175
- First: Brodie Melzoni, Nolensville High
AA 215
- Third: Jake Sentell, Nolensville High
- Fourth: Henry Drazek, Brentwood High
Girls 107
- Fourth: Doria Hamlet, Independence High
Girls 132
- Second: Emery Wilson, Ravenwood High
Girls 138
- Fourth: Alice Gizzi, Independence High
Girls 145
- Third: Laura Gupton, Independence High
Girls 235
- Second: Samantha O’Leary, Summit High
AA Dual
- Third: Nolensville High
- Fourth: Page High
