WCS Wrestlers Earn State Titles

Three WCS high school student-athletes now hold State titles after winning first place in their categories of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Wrestling Championships February 23-25.

Summit High’s Jarvis Little won his second consecutive State title, this time in the AA 126 Class. His teammate Landon Desselle also won first place in the AA 138 Class.

“For Jarvis and Landon, these State titles are something they have dreamed about and have been working for since they started wrestling,” said SHS wrestling coach Pete Miller. “Jarvis won his first State title last year and has not stopped preparing to make sure he won this year as well. Landon placed third last year and also did not stop preparing to make sure he won this season. These two are not satisfied until they both win as seniors next year as well. I am so proud of both these wrestlers and how they represent Summit High and our community.”

After finishing as a runner-up last year, Independence High’s Rylee Lent won this year’s State championship in the Girls 100 Class. Her coach is Dalton Howard.

“Rylee is an outstanding student-athlete,” Howard said. “She is extremely goal-oriented in and out of the classroom. Not only is she a State champion, but she earned a perfect ACT score this winter. There is no doubt she will excel in whatever she decides to tackle next.”

The WCS student-athletes who placed within the top six in their category are listed below:

A 120 Class Second: Henry Ribble, Fairview High

Fourth: Nathan Simpson, Page High A 126 Class Sixth: Thomas Brown, Page High A 132 Class Third: Keegan Seaver, Fairview High A 160 Class Fourth: Malachi Bennett, Fairview High A 195 Class Third: Kendrick Curtis, Fairview High A 220 Class Fifth: William Henderson, Fairview High A 285 Class Second: Ronan O’Connell, Page High Girls 100 Class First: Rylee Lent, Independence High Girls 120 Class Sixth: Olivia Johnson, Summit High Girls 126 Class Third: Emily Rice, Independence High Girls 138 Class Second: Brooklyn Long, Independence High

Fifth: Rylee Bennett, Summit High Girls 235 Class Third: Sydney Hueser, Franklin High AA 106 Class Fifth: Reed Leoffel, Brentwood High

Sixth: Blaise Masi, Summit High AA 120 Class Fifth: Russell Ford, Independence High

Sixth: Zachary Little, Summit High AA 126 Class First: Jarvis Little, Summit High AA 132 Class Sixth: Michael Posy, Summit High AA 138 Class First: Landon Desselle, Summit High

Fourth: Arash Yazdani, Brentwood High

Sixth: Riddeck Romans, Independence High AA 145 Class Third: Brayden Leach, Summit High

Fourth: Brock Wittman, Franklin High AA 152 Class Second: Finley Jameson, Summit High

Fourth: Clark Vaughn, Brentwood High AA 160 Class Second: Tre McTorry, Nolensville High AA 170 Class Second: Wyatt Gibbs, Brentwood High

Third: Spencer Kon, Independence High AA 182 Class Third: Jensen Schreiber, Summit High

Fifth: Hayden Sinner, Nolensville High AA 195 Class Fifth: Luke Justice, Summit High AA 220 Class Fifth: Patrick Styblo, Centennial High AA 285 Class Third: Will Parodi, Ravenwood High

