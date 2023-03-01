WCS Wrestlers Earn State Titles

Three WCS high school student-athletes now hold State titles after winning first place in their categories of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Wrestling Championships February 23-25.
Summit High’s Jarvis Little won his second consecutive State title, this time in the AA 126 Class. His teammate Landon Desselle also won first place in the AA 138 Class.
“For Jarvis and Landon, these State titles are something they have dreamed about and have been working for since they started wrestling,” said SHS wrestling coach Pete Miller. “Jarvis won his first State title last year and has not stopped preparing to make sure he won this year as well. Landon placed third last year and also did not stop preparing to make sure he won this season. These two are not satisfied until they both win as seniors next year as well. I am so proud of both these wrestlers and how they represent Summit High and our community.”
After finishing as a runner-up last year, Independence High’s Rylee Lent won this year’s State championship in the Girls 100 Class. Her coach is Dalton Howard.
“Rylee is an outstanding student-athlete,” Howard said. “She is extremely goal-oriented in and out of the classroom. Not only is she a State champion, but she earned a perfect ACT score this winter. There is no doubt she will excel in whatever she decides to tackle next.”
The WCS student-athletes who placed within the top six in their category are listed below:
A 120 Class
- Second: Henry Ribble, Fairview High
- Fourth: Nathan Simpson, Page High
A 126 Class
- Sixth: Thomas Brown, Page High
A 132 Class
- Third: Keegan Seaver, Fairview High
A 160 Class
- Fourth: Malachi Bennett, Fairview High
A 195 Class
- Third: Kendrick Curtis, Fairview High
A 220 Class
- Fifth: William Henderson, Fairview High
A 285 Class
- Second: Ronan O’Connell, Page High
Girls 100 Class
- First: Rylee Lent, Independence High
Girls 120 Class
- Sixth: Olivia Johnson, Summit High
Girls 126 Class
- Third: Emily Rice, Independence High
Girls 138 Class
- Second: Brooklyn Long, Independence High
- Fifth: Rylee Bennett, Summit High
Girls 235 Class
- Third: Sydney Hueser, Franklin High
AA 106 Class
- Fifth: Reed Leoffel, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Blaise Masi, Summit High
AA 120 Class
- Fifth: Russell Ford, Independence High
- Sixth: Zachary Little, Summit High
AA 126 Class
- First: Jarvis Little, Summit High
AA 132 Class
- Sixth: Michael Posy, Summit High
AA 138 Class
- First: Landon Desselle, Summit High
- Fourth: Arash Yazdani, Brentwood High
- Sixth: Riddeck Romans, Independence High
AA 145 Class
- Third: Brayden Leach, Summit High
- Fourth: Brock Wittman, Franklin High
AA 152 Class
- Second: Finley Jameson, Summit High
- Fourth: Clark Vaughn, Brentwood High
AA 160 Class
- Second: Tre McTorry, Nolensville High
AA 170 Class
- Second: Wyatt Gibbs, Brentwood High
- Third: Spencer Kon, Independence High
AA 182 Class
- Third: Jensen Schreiber, Summit High
- Fifth: Hayden Sinner, Nolensville High
AA 195 Class
- Fifth: Luke Justice, Summit High
AA 220 Class
- Fifth: Patrick Styblo, Centennial High
AA 285 Class
- Third: Will Parodi, Ravenwood High