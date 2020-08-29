WCS Will Continue to Require Cloth Face Coverings

While Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson’s mask mandate expires at midnight, Williamson County Schools (WCS) will continue to to follow its protocols for reopening school and require cloth face coverings for students, staff and visitors, writes WCS in a statement.

The Williamson County order requiring face coverings, that went into affect July 8, will expire August 29, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Mayor Anderson announced he will allow expiration of the order mandating face coverings; however, he strongly encourages Williamson Countians to voluntarily continue to wear face coverings when in public places where social distancing is not achievable.

More information about WCS’ COVID-19 protocols is available on the district’s website under Reopening Framework FAQs and Informational Snapshot for Parents.

Per a press release from the mayor’s office, the expiration of the Mayor’s order does not affect the policies adopted by the school systems within Williamson County, and the rules applicable to children in schools will continue to be governed by the Boards of Education and School Superintendents for the school districts.