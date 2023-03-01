WCS Warns Parent Organizations and Local businesses About a Potential Scam

WCS has a warning about a potential scam that seems to be targeting parent organizations and local businesses.

Reports indicate that scammers are posing as PTO representatives on PTO/PTA Facebook Pages and soliciting vendors for upcoming events. When a potential vendor responds, the scammer asks that the registration fees be paid through a PayPal account which, unbeknownst to the victim, is not connected to the school or the parent organization in any way.

The district appreciates the support it receives from the business community, and we want to make sure their donations are actually received by the school of their choice.

If you have questions about any solicitation you receive, please give your PTO president, the principal, the school district or local law enforcement a call. Each principal is aware of fundraisers that are being conducted on behalf of a particular school.

