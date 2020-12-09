WCS Warns of Scam Targeting Local Businesses

Williamson County Schools is once again warning local businesses to beware of scammers.

It has come to our attention that a company based out of Ownesboro, Kentucky called It’z All Sports LLC has been contacting Williamson County local business owners in an attempt to collect advertising sponsorship for a Summit High School basketball calendar.

This company is not affiliated with Williamson County Schools, and out of town companies typically do not sell products on behalf of our schools or school district.

“These sort of companies prey on the generosity of our local business community,” said WCS Communications Director Carol Birdsong. “We know so many of our small businesses are struggling through this pandemic. That’s why it’s more important than ever for businesses to contact their principal if they’re approached by someone they don’t know who is asking for money to support the schools.”

If you have questions about any solicitation you receive, please give your principal, the school district or local law enforcement a call. Each principal is aware of fundraisers that are being conducted on behalf of a particular school.