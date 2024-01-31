WCS Wants Your Input for Communications Survey

The WCS Communications Department would like to hear from you. In an effort to continue to improve communication to all stakeholders and as a part of the District’s strategic planning process for communications, WCS is asking families, staff and community members to complete this short, online survey.

This survey pertains to WCS district communications only, not communications from your child’s teacher or other school staff. District communications include the InFocus newsletter, phone/email/text notification system, district and school websites, mobile app and WCS social media channels (e.g. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram).

“In years past, we’ve used feedback from our survey to improve how we communicate using new tools and strategies, said WCS Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong. “As a department, we are always looking for ways to grow and evolve, and we appreciate those who take the time to provide us with constructive ways to do so.”

WCS families and staff will also receive an email with the survey link on Wednesday, January 31. This survey will be available through Monday, February 5.

Source: WCS InFocus

