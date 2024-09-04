WCS Voter Registration Drives Begin Soon

Your vote matters. That’s the message the Williamson County Election Commission is sending to high school seniors.

The commission will hold voter registration drives at all Williamson County high schools the week of September 16-23. Those students who will be 18 years old by the date of the next election and are a citizen of the United States will be eligible to register.

“Many students are interested in current issues and intend to vote, but distractions and hurdles often hinder their participation,” said WCS Social Studies Curriculum Specialist Ashley Flood. “Research indicates that when students are encouraged to vote and learn about registration and voting processes, they are more equipped to navigate and engage in future elections. Our goal is to inspire a sense of responsibility and support students as they develop the habit of actively participating in our democracy at all levels of government.”

To register, students must bring their ID and know their Social Security Number. The schedule of voter registration drives is listed below.

Brentwood High – Thursday, September 19

Centennial High – Friday, September 20

Fairview High – Monday, September 16

Franklin High – Wednesday, September 18

Independence High – Thursday, September 19

Nolensville High – Tuesday, September 17

Page High – Tuesday, September 17

Ravenwood High – Wednesday, September 18

Renaissance High – Monday, September 16

Summit High – Monday, September 23

Vanguard High – Online in Homeroom

Source: WCS

