WCS Virtual Career Fair Starts August 11

Are you looking for the right time to join WCS? The district’s Virtual Career Fair will allow applicants to interview for positions without leaving their homes.

Aimed at hiring bus drivers, food service workers, special education teaching assistants and School Age Child Care (SACC) workers, the Virtual Career Fair will take place from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 11.

Prospective employees should register for the fair using a Google Form. Once registered, candidates will receive an individual time slot for an interview via Zoom.

Contact WCS Recruiter David Harries with questions.