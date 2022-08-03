WCS Using Different Tool for Online Payments

SchoolCashOnline is now the preferred payment method of Williamson County Schools, taking the place of Online School Payments.

SchoolCashOnline is a safe and convenient option that allows families to check the payment history for each student and pay fees from mobile devices or computers.

To register for the free service, visit SchoolCashOnline and click “Register.” Fill in the required information and select “Yes” to receive email notifications when new fees or items available for purchase are added to your student’s account.

For more information about SchoolCashOnline, visit the WCS website.

