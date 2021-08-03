WCS Updates Health and Wellness Guidelines

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
Teachers teaching elementary district wide students in summer school at AES -15
Photo by WCS

When students return to school on August 6, face coverings will be encouraged, but not required, for students, staff and visitors. That’s according to the district’s updated Health and Wellness Guidelines.

“While the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued additional national guidance for schools on July 27, we will continue to monitor our situation in Williamson County when making decisions,” said WCS Executive Director of Health and Safety Gary Anderson. “Last year, we were able to keep students in the buildings largely because we addressed the situation at the classroom level. We will continue to look at local metrics such as community vaccination rates and community transmission as well as cases in our school buildings to see if we need to make adjustments to our protocols.”

The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended masks for everyone in schools above age two. However, both institutions recognize that school districts might not need to utilize all their recommended prevention strategies based on local conditions. The CDC stated that localities may utilize fewer COVID-19 prevention strategies based on community transmission levels, vaccination coverage and local policies.

Currently, more than 50 percent of Williamson County residents are fully vaccinated, the highest in the State, and the county is experiencing low hospitalization rates for COVID-19.

The district’s Health and Wellness staff has consulted with local health authorities, and prepared the following guidelines based on information available at this time:

  • Masks for students, staff and visitors are not required but are encouraged for those who would prefer to use one.
  • Students under the age of 12 are advised to wear masks since they have not been eligible to receive the vaccine.
  • Quarantines are the responsibility of the health department.

To view the complete guidelines, visit the WCS Health and Wellness page.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here