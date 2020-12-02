WCS Updates Extracurricular Guidelines Due to Increased COVID-19 Spread

Due to the increased COVID-19 spread in Williamson County, Williamson County Schools is continuing to adjust and increase restrictions for extracurricular events. In December, WCS will be implementing tighter restrictions with middle and high school events on and off campus.

“We recognize that opportunities for our performers and athletes to participate and compete are an important part of the middle and high school experience,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “We will continue to improve upon our guidelines and make decisions to try to increase the likelihood that we will be able to continue with extracurricular activities.”

While COVID mitigation strategies such as mask-wearing, temperature checks, social distancing, limited attendance and limited participation in non-WCS activities have been in place, additional steps are being taken effective immediately. Those include: