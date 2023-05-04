WCS TV/Film Students Win Regional NATAS Awards

WCS TV/Film students won 12 awards in 16 categories and are eligible for national recognition after the annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Midsouth Student Production Awards April 28. More Photos!

Students from four WCS high schools won top honors at the competition. Brentwood High’s Level III news team won the Best Newscast category. In addition, Brentwood High’s Grace Costantine won Best News Story; and Lyla Husband and Linnea Dobay tied for Best Animation/Graphics/Special Effects. Their teacher is Sloan Ashworth.

“I have truly enjoyed working with the Brentwood High film students this year,” said Ashworth. “They are truly motivated to make a difference through film and I know they are destined for greatness.”

Fairview High’s Hutson Hargrove took home first place for Best Music Video. His teacher is Robert Gregory.

“Hutson put our TV/Film program back on the map this year,” said Gregory. “He won this program its first award since I took over teaching at Fairview High. His music video has won a Western Kentucky University Student Media Award and now this award. The bar has just been set by a first-year student.”

Franklin High students won five awards, including Best Arts/Entertainment and Cultural Affairs. FHS student Lydia Welborn won Best Talent; Ethan Whitfield was honored for Best Writing; Hinton Lanier tied for Best Animation/Graphics/Special Effects; and Clare Corney and Lily Buchanan won Best Commercial. Their teacher is Keri Thompson.

“Congratulations to the FHS TV/Film students on their outstanding achievement,” Thompson said. “This showcases not only their hard work and dedication but also their talent and creativity in the media field. I have no doubt that the students will continue to excel and make significant contributions to the industry.”

Ravenwood High students won the award for Best Fiction. RHS student Trip Scoutten also took home two awards: Best Writer and Best Director. Their teachers are Megan Sanchez and Chelsea Kite.

“I could not be more grateful to teach these students,” said Sanchez. “Our ‘Welcome to Earth’ boys made the most creative short film we’ve ever seen come out of our program. They are such a great group of students, and their brains and creativity transcend the expectations of our program. Trip spent hours researching and finding forgotten footage of Van Jefferson, and it was an honor to tell his story. Overall, this was a historic moment for RHS TV, and we could not be more proud.”

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Best Newscast

BHS Level III Competition Newscast – Lyla Husband, Granger Wang, Parker Wilde and Connor Vanderpoole, Brentwood High

Best News Story

Beekeeper – Grace Costantine, Brentwood High

Best Arts/Entertainment and Cultural Affairs

Catch Me If You Can – Barrett Scheetz, Blais Cameron and Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High

Best Music Video

All The Small Things – Hutson Hargrove, Fairview High

Best Fiction

Welcome to Earth – Miles Ramer, Ansel Anderson, Jake Hillman and Jack Woodside, Ravenwood High

Best Animation/Graphics/Special Effects

Lazuli Beach House – Lyla Husband and Linnea Dobay, Brentwood High

Telephone Line – Hinton Lanier, Franklin High

Best Director

Mr. Reliable: A Van Jefferson Story – Trip Scoutten, Ravenwood High

Best Talent

Lydia Welborn Reporting – Lydia Welborn, Franklin High

Best Writer

Best Commercial

Betty Crocker – Clare Corney and Lily Buchanan, Franklin High

