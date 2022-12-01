WCS TV/Film Students Win National Awards

Three students from WCS high school TV/Film programs are now National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) National Student Production Award winners.

Graham Wynn, a member of the Franklin High Class of 2022, won two awards. His video, Set of Three, won Best Director and Best Non-Fiction Short Form. The FHS TV/Film program is taught by Keri Thompson.

“I feel incredibly honored to receive these awards,” Graham said. “To receive recognition at this level is something I never expected when I set out to make a documentary short film about my family. It means so much to me that this story has been able to impact others, and the production process and response to this short film has helped me grow in more ways than I ever could have imagined. I feel incredibly thankful for this opportunity, and I would have never been able to tell this story if it wasn’t for the trust and support from my two siblings.”

From Ravenwood High, Olivia Freeman and Ella Ridlen won the Best Commercial category for their Sparkling Ice video. Ella is also a member of the Class of 2022, and Olivia is a current student at Ravenwood High. The RHS TV/Film program is led by Megan Sanchez and Chelsea Kite.

“It was extremely special to celebrate Olivia and Ella’s nomination,” said Sanchez. “Words cannot express how proud I am to have taught these talented individuals. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future.”

The winners were announced during an awards ceremony on Thursday, November 17. Students from more than 120 schools were represented in the National Student Production Awards, having previously been selected as winners in one of the NATAS regional chapter competitions. There were a total of 25 categories in the event.

