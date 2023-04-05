WCS TV/Film Students Win at Western Kentucky Student Media Awards

TV/Film students around the district are continuing to earn recognition at the State level and beyond after competing in the annual Western Kentucky University (WKU) High School Media Awards.

High school students from Kentucky and Tennessee entered their work in a number of categories, including broadcast, yearbook and newspaper. Students from Brentwood, Franklin, Fairview and Page high schools submitted some of their broadcast work and returned with several awards.

Brentwood High took home four first-place awards, including Best News Story, Best High School Broadcast, Best Feature Story and Best News Videography.

“Our film students had an amazing appearance at the WKU Media Scholars Day and Awards Ceremony,” said BHS TV/Film teacher Sloan Ashworth. “We took home first or second in every category in which we entered. These kids have had a challenging year, and it was very cool to see them have so much success.”

Franklin High students won the Best Sports Story and Best Music Video categories.

“We had a great trip to Western Kentucky,” said FHS TV/Film teacher Keri Thompson. “I continue to be impressed with all these students’ talents and dedication. It’s always rewarding to see their excitement when they win, and I am so proud of them all.”

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Best News Story

First: Isabella Supinski, Kyle Jordan and Sydney Loyd, Brentwood High

Best High School Broadcast

First: WBHS 9 Staff, Brentwood High

Third: Franklin in Five, Franklin High

Best Feature Story

First: Grace Costantine, Brentwood High

Best News Videography

First: Grace Costantine, Brentwood High

Second: Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High

Third: Lincoln Campbell, Page High

Best Narrative Film

Second: Linnea Dobay and Anna Kate Soares, Brentwood High

Best Music Video

First: Hinton Lanier and Ethan Whitfield, Franklin High

Second: Ashlyn Witt, Brentwood High

Third: Hutson Hargrove, Fairview High

Best Sports Story

First: Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High

Most Valuable Staffer – Broadcast

Runner-Up: Grace Costantine, Brentwood High



MORE SCHOOL NEWS