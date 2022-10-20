WCS TV/Film Students Nominated for National Awards

Williamson County Schools TV/Film students have earned six nominations for the upcoming National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) National Student Production Awards.

The nominees were chosen from the regional winners announced in May. Franklin High’s program, which is taught by Keri Thompson, received three nominations for Graham Wynn’s Set of Three.

“I am so proud of Graham for his success,” said Thompson. “His video is powerful, thought-provoking and emotional. It has impacted so many lives already. I thank and admire him for sharing his story. I could not be happier for him.”

Ravenwood High’s program, taught by Megan Sanchez and Chelsea Kite, also earned three nominations.

Winners will be announced November 17 beginning at noon via livestream on the NATAS website.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Non-Fiction – Short Form

Sports Story or Segment

Public Service Announcement (PSA)

Commercial

  • Olivia Freeman and Ella Ridlen, Ravenwood High – Sparkling Ice

Director

Writer

