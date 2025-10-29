WCS TV/Film Programs Compete for National Awards

The Brentwood and Independence high school TV/Film programs are among those competing at this year’s National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) National Student Production Awards.

More than 1,700 entries in 28 categories were submitted by high school students from across the country. The national nominations were chosen from the winners of the regional competitions.

From Brentwood High, Class of 2025 alumna Sophia Andrews is a nominee in the Fiction: Short Form category for her film Who I Am for Gran. The Brentwood High TV/Film teacher is Sloan Ashworth.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Sophia and her accomplishments in the TV and Film program at Brentwood,” said Ashworth. “Along with being one of my favorite humans, she’s an incredibly talented artist and her storytelling is second to none. While we miss her here at Brentwood, I know she is loving life out in California at USC. I can’t think of a more deserving student than Sophia. She truly is destined for greatness.”

From Independence High, Class of 2025 alumnus Garrett Peveler is a nominee in the Editor category. His teacher is Matt Balzer.

“Garrett was such a wonderful student to have, and this latest nomination is just proof of the high-level work that he produced while he was a student here,” said Balzer. “I am proud of the work he created and continues to create as a professional. This won’t be the last time we hear of the work that he is producing.”

The winners will be announced on Thursday, November 21, at 12 p.m. Central Standard Time. The ceremony will be live streamed on the Emmys website.

Source: WCS

