Transition II students from Brentwood, Nolensville and Summit high schools are learned about the state legislature while attending Disability Day on the Hill February 4.

Disability Day on the Hill is an opportunity for people with disabilities and their families and friends to gather at the Legislative Plaza. They have the chance to speak with state representatives, and students are able to practice advocating for themselves.

The students began the day by meeting Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and then going to the Disability Fair. At the fair, students could learn about different services available to them after they leave the Transition II program.

The last stop of the day was meeting with State Representatives Brandon Olges and Glen Casada. Students were able to ask the representatives important questions.

“We had a great day,” said Summit High Transition II teacher Peggy Richardson. “All of the students had questions for each of the representatives. The students introduced themselves and listened carefully as their questions about transportation, independent living, affordable living and employment were answered. It was a great experience for everyone.”