WCS Top EIC Businesses Receive Donations

January 30, 2024 – Several WCS students are one step closer to making their business dreams come true after competing in this year’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) Pitch Night.

The annual event is a Shark Tank-style competition that gives students a chance to win start-up money for their businesses.

On January 26, four student businesses took the stage and explained their ideas to the “sharks,” who could be local business owners, entrepreneurship professors and more. After hearing the pitches, they decided how to divide the money between the students.

“The EIC Pitch Night is a life-changing event for our students,” said EIC Assistant Director Paula Chilton. “They can showcase their business skills, pitching skills and participate in networking opportunities.”

Centennial High student Raya Whitlock’s business, Written by Raya, received $1,000. Brentwood High student Anna Riley and Centennial High student Eli Lammi’s business, Hidden Adventures, also received $1,000, as did Nolensville High student Gage DeSpain and Page High student Colby Cook’s business, Altar Apparel. The top winner of the evening was Brentwood High student Anthony Beckett and his business Markify. Anthony received $3,000.

For those wanting to learn more about the EIC or how to be part of the program, visit the EIC Open House on Wednesday, January 31, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The EIC is located at 104 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.

Source: WCS InFocus