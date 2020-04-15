At his news conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Lee announced that he was recommending all public schools in the State to remain closed through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. To honor his request, Williamson County Schools will remain closed through May 21, the last day of this school year.

While school sites remain closed, teachers and staff continue to work to provide resources for students and families. Teachers will continue reaching out to students to share opportunities to improve their semester grades, to share daily or weekly pacing guides or to provide other supports through the end of the school year.

Principal and teacher teams are also working on end-of-the-year plans ranging from how students pick-up personal items from school to promotion and graduation ceremonies. WCS will be celebrating graduates whether it is in person, virtually or a combination of the two. Those plans will be shared by your principal when completed.