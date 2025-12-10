WCS to Provide Firearms Safety Instruction

Williamson County Schools wants to make sure families are aware of a new state law that requires firearms safety instruction in schools.

In 2024, the Tennessee General Assembly passed a law stating that school districts must annually provide age-appropriate instruction on firearms safety beginning with the 2025-26 school year.

With the help of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the district produced two firearms safety videos which students will view in January when they return to school from Winter Break. The first one, seen below, will be shown to students in kindergarten through fifth grades.

Students in sixth through twelfth grades will view the video below.

Source: WCS

