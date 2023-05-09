WCS to Host Writing Standalone Field Test

Although TCAP testing has finished for the year, WCS students in third through eighth grades will soon participate in an additional writing assessment.

The Tennessee Department of Education occasionally administers standalone field tests (SAFTs) in preparation for future Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) exams. Williamson County Schools has been selected to participate in the 2023 SAFT for writing.

All students in third through eighth grades as well as English I and II will take a writing assessment very similar to what they experienced with the first subpart of their English/Language Arts (ELA) test for TCAP in April. Third through fifth grades will still be pencil-paper tests, and sixth through eighth grades and English I and II will be online.

The window for this SAFT is May 10-24, and schools will determine a testing schedule that works best for their building. Teachers and students will not receive any scores for the SAFT.

