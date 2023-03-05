WCS to Host Webinar with TN Center for Decision-Making Support

The WCS Student Support Services (SSS) department is hosting a webinar on March 8 with the help of the Tennessee Center for Decision-Making Support.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., families of students with disabilities will have the opportunity to learn more about their available supports, including the power of attorney, special needs trust, representative payee and more. The webinar will be hosted on Zoom. The meeting information is listed below:

For more information, contact SSS Executive Director Maria Griego.

