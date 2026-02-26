WCS to Host Teacher Career Fair February 28

WCS is seeking talented educators! Join us for our annual Teacher Career Fair on Saturday, February 28.

Representatives from schools across the county will gather at Ravenwood High from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. to meet with potential applicants. The District is looking to hire teachers and other certified school support positions.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. Interviews may be conducted on the day of the event, and contracts may be offered.

Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood. To see vacant positions in the district, visit the WCS Careers page .

Source: WCS

