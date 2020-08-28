WCS Third Through Fifth Graders Return to Campus

The first phase of traditional students returning to campus brought third through fifth grade students back to their schools August 24.

With their supplies in hand, the older elementary students entered their school buildings for the first time since March.

“We’re so excited to have all of our students back on campus,” said Trinity Elementary Principal Dr. Lauren Bauer. “I know the teachers are so excited to get to see their students.”

The next phase will see sixth and ninth grade students return to campus on Friday, August 28. That will be followed by all students, with the exception of those enrolled in the online program, returning to campus on Monday, August 31.

