WCS Theater Students Win Spotlight Awards

Theater programs around Williamson County are once again in the spotlight.
The annual Spotlight Awards were held at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Saturday, May 17. Theater programs around the region were represented throughout the evening.
Summit High’s Kaydence Arora will represent Middle Tennessee at the annual Jimmy Awards in New York City this summer after being one of two Outstanding Lead Performers. Kaydence was also recognized for Outstanding Solo Performance.
“Kaydence is just breathtaking,” said Summit High theater director Annie Rice. “Everything she does just seems effortless. She takes the work very seriously, but never herself; there always remains a sense of play and fun. That combination of things makes working with her an absolute joy. I couldn’t be any prouder of this group of performers if I tried.”
Brentwood High’s Reagan Schmicker won Outstanding Comedic Performer. Her teacher is Kaleb Stone.
“Reagan is one of those students who makes a teacher’s job so much more fun,” said Stone. “She brings her full self to any character she tackles on the stage. Whenever Reagan is onstage, she is no longer Reagan. She is the character. She is truly an artist, and it has been a joy helping her with her craft.”
Centennial High’s Kylie Rasmussen, Jade Collins, Madison Fleming and Jamesyn Whitlock received an Applause Award for their work on the cyclone during the program’s The Wizard of Oz production. Centennial High’s theater director is Megan Hardgrave.
“Cyclone was probably my favorite thing I have ever directed, and I genuinely could not have done it without the creative collaboration or these students,” Hardgrave said. “We had such a strong vision of what we wanted Cyclone to be, with each technical designer bringing their own skills to the final collaboration. The moment when it all came together will always be a core memory for me. The fog started rolling in, the lights hit, the movement was precise and dynamic, and then the foreshadowing of the characters on the yellow brick road – it was just magical.”
Fairview High’s Rosi Mobley was recognized for Outstanding Student Designer, and Hannah Newman received the Founder’s Spirit Award. The Fairview High theater program, directed by Lauren Worf, also won Outstanding Lighting Design.
Franklin High’s theater program won Outstanding Orchestra and Outstanding Community Engagement. Franklin High also received two Applause Awards: Sophia McLemore was recognized for her design and construction of Squidward’s legs, and the program was recognized for its sensory mindful production. Haley Miller is the Franklin High theater director.
“This year has been challenging but so fulfilling as I have watched my students grow and discover new ways to create theater,” Miller said. “We loved partnering with Broadway Green Alliance, doing our part to create a more sustainable show and creating a sensory mindful performance that made theater more accessible to all. I think the students would agree that this year was a huge success.”
Independence High earned individual and program awards, including Eliot Child’s Outstanding Supporting Performer win and Tristan Valdez’s Outstanding Dramatic Performer win. The program also won Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Direction. The Independence High theater department is led by Becky Williams and Taylor Sokoll.
“There’s nothing quite like all of these high school students supporting each other and all of the hard work that goes into the world of creating and performing that we all love so much,” said Williams. “Whether we receive a nomination or even the win, my favorite part is the energy in the room. I’m so proud of all the high school theater programs and especially proud of our own Indy theater students.”
Nolensville High’s Gabe Moyer won Outstanding Dancer, and the school’s theater program won both Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design and Outstanding Community Engagement.
“Gabe has been a strong leader and choreographer in our department over the past four years,” said Nolensville High theater director Laura Parker. “We are so proud of him. Our students did amazing work for the community engagement award. Mae Ramsey and Kayla Hanslow led out in championing the cause for awareness of ocean pollution. Our students, Megan Phillips and Sofia Scribner really led us in design and production. They had over 20 wigs for the production that they styled every day, in addition to all the specialty makeup. All our technical areas are completely student-led and produced teams.”
Ravenwood High’s Jack Poladian received an Applause Award for his use of technology in his scenic design of the school’s spring musical, Mamma Mia! His director is Daniel Baumgardner.
“Jack, without outside or teacher assistance, designed his set first on paper and then through an AutoCAD-style program,” Baumgardner said. “From this, he was able to put in our theater’s exact dimensions, which in turn helped us to know the dimensions of his design. The result was one of the smoothest builds and most beautiful sets I have had the chance to work on.”
Congratulations to the winners and nominees listed below.
Winning Students and Programs
Outstanding Orchestra
- Franklin High
Outstanding Solo Performance
- Kaydence Arora, Summit High
Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design
- Nolensville High
Outstanding Student Designer
- Rosi Mobley, Fairview High
Outstanding Lighting Design
- Fairview High
Outstanding Choreography
- Independence High
Outstanding Dancer
- Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High
Outstanding Supporting Performer
- Elliot Child, Independence High
Outstanding Comedic Performer
- Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High
Outstanding Dramatic Performer
- Tristan Valdez, Independence High
Applause Awards
- Kylie Rasmussen, Jade Collins, Madeleine Fleming and Jamesyn Whitlock, Centennial High
- Sophia McLemore, Franklin High
- Franklin High
- Jack Poladian, Ravenwood High
Founder’s Spirit Award
- Hannah Newman, Fairview High
Outstanding Community Engagement
- Franklin High
- Nolensville High
Outstanding Direction
- Independence High
Outstanding Lead Performer
- Kaydence Arora, Summit High
All-Star Cast
- Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High
- Evelyn Spears, Brentwood High
- Lincoln Laymon, Centennial High
- Laila Dean, Centennial High
- Rylie Holt, Fairview High
- Nancy Hamilton, Fairview High
- Jacob MacBrair, Franklin High
- Shira Binshtin, Franklin High
- Jonny Child, Independence High
- Colin Adams, Independence High
- Emily Motz, Nolensville High
- Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High
- Michael Russell, Ravenwood High
- Abigail Douglas, Ravenwood High
- Aiden Lee Johnson, Summit High
- Zoe Grimes, Summit High
All-Star Crew
- Wylie Donald, Brentwood High
- Kerry Somers, Brentwood High
- Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High
- Kate Simmons, Centennial High
- Ava Schuster, Fairview High
- Chris Santos, Fairview High
- Rachel Bagwell, Franklin High
- Sophia McLemore, Franklin High
- Tori Mulkey, Independence High
- Evie Brady, Independence High
- Emma Dickerson, Nolensville High
- Gianna Ames, Nolensville High
- Isa McAllister, Ravenwood High
- Audrey O’Donnell, Ravenwood High
- McKenna Holt, Summit High
Nominations
Outstanding Cast Vocals
- Independence High
Outstanding Vocalist
- Tristan Valdez, Independence High
Outstanding Solo Performance
- Kaydence Arora, Summit High
Outstanding Costume Design
- Centennial High
- Independence High
- Nolensville High
Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design
- Centennial High
- Franklin High
- Nolensville High
Outstanding Lighting Design
- Brentwood High
- Fairview High
- Franklin High
Outstanding Sound Operation
- Summit High
Outstanding Set Design
- Brentwood High
- Fairview High
Outstanding Large Ensemble
- Independence High
Outstanding Ensemble Performer
- Reagan Kerr, Brentwood High
- Madison Scales, Centennial High
Outstanding Choreography
- Independence High
Outstanding Dancer
- Lindsay Nayakwadi, Independence High
- Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High
Outstanding Student Designer
- Rosi Mobley, Fairview High
- Juliette DiMiceli, Nolensville High
Outstanding Stage Manager
- Tori Mulkey, Independence High
Founder’s Spirit Award
- Hannah Newman, Fairview High
- Colin Adams, Independence High
Outstanding Community Engagement
- Fairview High
- Franklin High
- Nolensville High
Outstanding Musical Direction
- Brentwood High
- Summit High
Outstanding Orchestra
- Franklin High
- Nolensville High
Outstanding Supporting Performer
- Andie Butler, Brentwood High
- Elliot Child, Independence High
Outstanding Comedic Performer
- Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High
- Mallory Mankin, Independence High
- Mae Ramsey, Nolensville High
Outstanding Dramatic Performer
- Zachery Gosse, Brentwood High
- Tristan Valdez, Independence High
- Gabby Miller, Ravenwood High
- Gavin Cox, Summit High
Outstanding Scene Partner
- Hudson Mangrum, Fairview High
- Russell Garges, Independence High
Applause Awards
- Centennial High
- Franklin High
- Ravenwood High
Encore Ensemble Performance
- Harune Smith, Centennial High
- Hannah Newman, Fairview High
- Ryan Holt, Fairview High
- Ashi Agarwal, Ravenwood High
All-Star Cast
- Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High
- Evelyn Spears, Brentwood High
- Lincoln Laymon, Centennial High
- Laila Dean, Centennial High
- Rylie Holt, Fairview High
- Nancy Hamilton, Fairview High
- Jacob MacBrair, Franklin High
- Shira Binshtin, Franklin High
- Jonny Child, Independence High
- Colin Adams, Independence High
- Emily Motz, Nolensville High
- Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High
- Michael Russell, Ravenwood High
- Abigail Douglas, Ravenwood High
- Aiden Lee Johnson, Summit High
- Zoe Grimes, Summit High
All-Star Crew
- Wylie Donald, Brentwood High
- Kerry Somers, Brentwood High
- Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High
- Kate Simmons, Centennial High
- Ava Schuster, Fairview High
- Chris Santos, Fairview High
- Rachel Bagwell, Franklin High
- Sophia McLemore, Franklin High
- Tori Mulkey, Independence High
- Evie Brady, Independence High
- Emma Dickerson, Nolensville High
- Gianna Ames, Nolensville High
- Isa McAllister, Ravenwood High
- Audrey O’Donnell, Ravenwood High
- McKenna Holt, Summit High
Outstanding Direction
- Independence HIgh
- Nolensville High
Outstanding Musical
- Fairview High
- Franklin High
- Independence High
- Nolensville High
Outstanding Lead Performer
- Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High
- Mia Saliba, Brentwood High
- Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High
- Zachery Gosse, Brentwood High
- Bennet Miller, Centennial High
- Jack Ives, Centennial High
- Connor O’Neal, Fairview High
- Emme Rueff, Fairview High
- Jacob McBrair, Franklin High
- Keller Kennedy, Franklin High
- Ronember Quintero Galeano, Franklin High
- Tatum Lander, Franklin High
- Elliot Child, Independence High
- Tristan Valdez, Independence High (Finalist)
- Emily Motz, Nolensville High
- Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High
- JT McCoy, Nolensville High
- Whitney Reamer, Nolensville High
- Gabriela Miller, Ravenwood High
- Autumn Shaffer, Summit High
- Kaydence Arora, Summit High (Finalist)
- Zoe Grimes, Summit High
