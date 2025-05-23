WCS Theater Students Win Spotlight Awards

Theater programs around Williamson County are once again in the spotlight.

The annual Spotlight Awards were held at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Saturday, May 17. Theater programs around the region were represented throughout the evening.

Summit High’s Kaydence Arora will represent Middle Tennessee at the annual Jimmy Awards in New York City this summer after being one of two Outstanding Lead Performers. Kaydence was also recognized for Outstanding Solo Performance.

“Kaydence is just breathtaking,” said Summit High theater director Annie Rice. “Everything she does just seems effortless. She takes the work very seriously, but never herself; there always remains a sense of play and fun. That combination of things makes working with her an absolute joy. I couldn’t be any prouder of this group of performers if I tried.”

Brentwood High’s Reagan Schmicker won Outstanding Comedic Performer. Her teacher is Kaleb Stone.

“Reagan is one of those students who makes a teacher’s job so much more fun,” said Stone. “She brings her full self to any character she tackles on the stage. Whenever Reagan is onstage, she is no longer Reagan. She is the character. She is truly an artist, and it has been a joy helping her with her craft.”

Centennial High’s Kylie Rasmussen, Jade Collins, Madison Fleming and Jamesyn Whitlock received an Applause Award for their work on the cyclone during the program’s The Wizard of Oz production. Centennial High’s theater director is Megan Hardgrave.

“Cyclone was probably my favorite thing I have ever directed, and I genuinely could not have done it without the creative collaboration or these students,” Hardgrave said. “We had such a strong vision of what we wanted Cyclone to be, with each technical designer bringing their own skills to the final collaboration. The moment when it all came together will always be a core memory for me. The fog started rolling in, the lights hit, the movement was precise and dynamic, and then the foreshadowing of the characters on the yellow brick road – it was just magical.”

Fairview High’s Rosi Mobley was recognized for Outstanding Student Designer, and Hannah Newman received the Founder’s Spirit Award. The Fairview High theater program, directed by Lauren Worf, also won Outstanding Lighting Design.

Franklin High’s theater program won Outstanding Orchestra and Outstanding Community Engagement. Franklin High also received two Applause Awards: Sophia McLemore was recognized for her design and construction of Squidward’s legs, and the program was recognized for its sensory mindful production. Haley Miller is the Franklin High theater director.

“This year has been challenging but so fulfilling as I have watched my students grow and discover new ways to create theater,” Miller said. “We loved partnering with Broadway Green Alliance, doing our part to create a more sustainable show and creating a sensory mindful performance that made theater more accessible to all. I think the students would agree that this year was a huge success.”

Independence High earned individual and program awards, including Eliot Child’s Outstanding Supporting Performer win and Tristan Valdez’s Outstanding Dramatic Performer win. The program also won Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Direction. The Independence High theater department is led by Becky Williams and Taylor Sokoll.

“There’s nothing quite like all of these high school students supporting each other and all of the hard work that goes into the world of creating and performing that we all love so much,” said Williams. “Whether we receive a nomination or even the win, my favorite part is the energy in the room. I’m so proud of all the high school theater programs and especially proud of our own Indy theater students.”

Nolensville High’s Gabe Moyer won Outstanding Dancer, and the school’s theater program won both Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design and Outstanding Community Engagement.

“Gabe has been a strong leader and choreographer in our department over the past four years,” said Nolensville High theater director Laura Parker. “We are so proud of him. Our students did amazing work for the community engagement award. Mae Ramsey and Kayla Hanslow led out in championing the cause for awareness of ocean pollution. Our students, Megan Phillips and Sofia Scribner really led us in design and production. They had over 20 wigs for the production that they styled every day, in addition to all the specialty makeup. All our technical areas are completely student-led and produced teams.”

Ravenwood High’s Jack Poladian received an Applause Award for his use of technology in his scenic design of the school’s spring musical, Mamma Mia! His director is Daniel Baumgardner.

“Jack, without outside or teacher assistance, designed his set first on paper and then through an AutoCAD-style program,” Baumgardner said. “From this, he was able to put in our theater’s exact dimensions, which in turn helped us to know the dimensions of his design. The result was one of the smoothest builds and most beautiful sets I have had the chance to work on.”

Congratulations to the winners and nominees listed below.

Winning Students and Programs

Outstanding Orchestra

Franklin High

Outstanding Solo Performance

Kaydence Arora, Summit High

Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design

Nolensville High

Outstanding Student Designer

Rosi Mobley, Fairview High

Outstanding Lighting Design

Fairview High

Outstanding Choreography

Independence High

Outstanding Dancer

Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High

Outstanding Supporting Performer

Elliot Child, Independence High

Outstanding Comedic Performer

Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High

Outstanding Dramatic Performer

Tristan Valdez, Independence High

Applause Awards

Kylie Rasmussen, Jade Collins, Madeleine Fleming and Jamesyn Whitlock, Centennial High

Sophia McLemore, Franklin High

Franklin High

Jack Poladian, Ravenwood High

Founder’s Spirit Award

Hannah Newman, Fairview High

Outstanding Community Engagement

Franklin High

Nolensville High

Outstanding Direction

Independence High

Outstanding Lead Performer

Kaydence Arora, Summit High

All-Star Cast

Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High

Evelyn Spears, Brentwood High

Lincoln Laymon, Centennial High

Laila Dean, Centennial High

Rylie Holt, Fairview High

Nancy Hamilton, Fairview High

Jacob MacBrair, Franklin High

Shira Binshtin, Franklin High

Jonny Child, Independence High

Colin Adams, Independence High

Emily Motz, Nolensville High

Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High

Michael Russell, Ravenwood High

Abigail Douglas, Ravenwood High

Aiden Lee Johnson, Summit High

Zoe Grimes, Summit High

All-Star Crew

Wylie Donald, Brentwood High

Kerry Somers, Brentwood High

Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High

Kate Simmons, Centennial High

Ava Schuster, Fairview High

Chris Santos, Fairview High

Rachel Bagwell, Franklin High

Sophia McLemore, Franklin High

Tori Mulkey, Independence High

Evie Brady, Independence High

Emma Dickerson, Nolensville High

Gianna Ames, Nolensville High

Isa McAllister, Ravenwood High

Audrey O’Donnell, Ravenwood High

McKenna Holt, Summit High

Nominations

Outstanding Cast Vocals

Independence High

Outstanding Vocalist

Tristan Valdez, Independence High

Outstanding Solo Performance

Kaydence Arora, Summit High

Outstanding Costume Design

Centennial High

Independence High

Nolensville High

Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design

Centennial High

Franklin High

Nolensville High

Outstanding Lighting Design

Brentwood High

Fairview High

Franklin High

Outstanding Sound Operation

Summit High

Outstanding Set Design

Brentwood High

Fairview High

Outstanding Large Ensemble

Independence High

Outstanding Ensemble Performer

Reagan Kerr, Brentwood High

Madison Scales, Centennial High

Outstanding Choreography

Independence High

Outstanding Dancer

Lindsay Nayakwadi, Independence High

Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High

Outstanding Student Designer

Rosi Mobley, Fairview High

Juliette DiMiceli, Nolensville High

Outstanding Stage Manager

Tori Mulkey, Independence High

Founder’s Spirit Award

Hannah Newman, Fairview High

Colin Adams, Independence High

Outstanding Community Engagement

Fairview High

Franklin High

Nolensville High

Outstanding Musical Direction

Brentwood High

Summit High

Outstanding Orchestra

Franklin High

Nolensville High

Outstanding Supporting Performer

Andie Butler, Brentwood High

Elliot Child, Independence High

Outstanding Comedic Performer

Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High

Mallory Mankin, Independence High

Mae Ramsey, Nolensville High

Outstanding Dramatic Performer

Zachery Gosse, Brentwood High

Tristan Valdez, Independence High

Gabby Miller, Ravenwood High

Gavin Cox, Summit High

Outstanding Scene Partner

Hudson Mangrum, Fairview High

Russell Garges, Independence High

Applause Awards

Centennial High

Franklin High

Ravenwood High

Encore Ensemble Performance

Harune Smith, Centennial High

Hannah Newman, Fairview High

Ryan Holt, Fairview High

Ashi Agarwal, Ravenwood High

All-Star Cast

Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High

Evelyn Spears, Brentwood High

Lincoln Laymon, Centennial High

Laila Dean, Centennial High

Rylie Holt, Fairview High

Nancy Hamilton, Fairview High

Jacob MacBrair, Franklin High

Shira Binshtin, Franklin High

Jonny Child, Independence High

Colin Adams, Independence High

Emily Motz, Nolensville High

Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High

Michael Russell, Ravenwood High

Abigail Douglas, Ravenwood High

Aiden Lee Johnson, Summit High

Zoe Grimes, Summit High

All-Star Crew

Wylie Donald, Brentwood High

Kerry Somers, Brentwood High

Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High

Kate Simmons, Centennial High

Ava Schuster, Fairview High

Chris Santos, Fairview High

Rachel Bagwell, Franklin High

Sophia McLemore, Franklin High

Tori Mulkey, Independence High

Evie Brady, Independence High

Emma Dickerson, Nolensville High

Gianna Ames, Nolensville High

Isa McAllister, Ravenwood High

Audrey O’Donnell, Ravenwood High

McKenna Holt, Summit High

Outstanding Direction

Independence HIgh

Nolensville High

Outstanding Musical

Fairview High

Franklin High

Independence High

Nolensville High

Outstanding Lead Performer

Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High

Mia Saliba, Brentwood High

Reagan Schmicker, Brentwood High

Zachery Gosse, Brentwood High

Bennet Miller, Centennial High

Jack Ives, Centennial High

Connor O’Neal, Fairview High

Emme Rueff, Fairview High

Jacob McBrair, Franklin High

Keller Kennedy, Franklin High

Ronember Quintero Galeano, Franklin High

Tatum Lander, Franklin High

Elliot Child, Independence High

Tristan Valdez, Independence High (Finalist)

Emily Motz, Nolensville High

Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High

JT McCoy, Nolensville High

Whitney Reamer, Nolensville High

Gabriela Miller, Ravenwood High

Autumn Shaffer, Summit High

Kaydence Arora, Summit High (Finalist)

Zoe Grimes, Summit High

Source: WCS

