WCS Theater Students Shine at Spotlight Awards

The talents of theater students across Williamson County were recognized at the 2024 Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Spotlight Awards in Nashville.
Students from Brentwood, Centennial, Fairview, Independence, Nolensville, Ravenwood and Summit high schools were recognized at the ceremony. The program featured 13 performances from the Outstanding Musical nominees, including the category’s winner, Nolensville High.
“The talent level of our theater programs and students was on full display Saturday night,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “I was able to attend the Spotlight Awards and witness this firsthand as several of them performed onstage. It is evident that we have some of the most talented students and teachers in the country. I am proud of all of their accomplishments.”
The Spotlight Awards recognize the talents of theater students across Middle Tennessee. Schools submit their performances, which are evaluated by a panel of adjudicators. This year, students from 40 schools entered various categories, including vocal abilities and set design. The awards were presented during a ceremony on May 25.
The students and ensembles who won in their categories are listed below:
Outstanding Costume Design
- Ravenwood High
Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design
- Independence High
Outstanding Lighting Design
- Nolensville High
Outstanding Design Concept
- Fairview High
Outstanding Sound Operation
- Independence High
Outstanding Student Designer
- Genevieve Bobb, Fairview High
Outstanding Stage Manager
- Rosi Mobley, Fairview High
Outstanding Choreography
- Nolensville High
Outstanding Dancer
- Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High
Outstanding Comedic Performer
- Zachery Gosse, Brentwood High
Outstanding Supporting Performer
- Gavin Cox, Summit High
Outstanding Musical
- Nolensville High
Applause Award
- Mary Morreale and Eva O’Donnell, Centennial High
- William Brown and David Fik, Nolensville High
- Allison Clark, Ravenwood High
All-Star Cast
- Sam Holt and Alyson O’Connor, Brentwood High
- Margaret Beshears and Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High
- Genevieve Bobb and Maggie Gilchrist, Fairview High
- Owen Sower and Isabella Allen, Independence High
- Jordyn McLean and Emerson Hutcherson, Nolensville High
- Kingston Trice and Kylie Moore, Ravenwood High
- Jack Thomas and Jovi Taddeo, Summit High
All-Star Crew
- Kinsley Reid and Kerry Somers, Brentwood High
- Harune Smith and Emilia Muterspaugh, Centennial High
- Esbeiry Angel and Sophia Meece, Fairview High
- Vivian Costigan and Alex Beazley, Independence High
- Benjamin Ribble and Ava Adams, Nolensville High
- Anna Bruegel and Asher Engle, Ravenwood High
- Zach Ariotti and McKenna Holt, Summit High
Outstanding Lead Finalists
- Raleigh Risser, Ravenwood High
- Landon Wilson, Summit High
