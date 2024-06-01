WCS Theater Students Shine at Spotlight Awards

The talents of theater students across Williamson County were recognized at the 2024 Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Spotlight Awards in Nashville.

Students from Brentwood, Centennial, Fairview, Independence, Nolensville, Ravenwood and Summit high schools were recognized at the ceremony. The program featured 13 performances from the Outstanding Musical nominees, including the category’s winner, Nolensville High.

“The talent level of our theater programs and students was on full display Saturday night,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “I was able to attend the Spotlight Awards and witness this firsthand as several of them performed onstage. It is evident that we have some of the most talented students and teachers in the country. I am proud of all of their accomplishments.”

The Spotlight Awards recognize the talents of theater students across Middle Tennessee. Schools submit their performances, which are evaluated by a panel of adjudicators. This year, students from 40 schools entered various categories, including vocal abilities and set design. The awards were presented during a ceremony on May 25.

The students and ensembles who won in their categories are listed below:

Outstanding Costume Design

Ravenwood High

Outstanding Hair and Makeup Design

Independence High

Outstanding Lighting Design

Nolensville High

Outstanding Design Concept

Fairview High

Outstanding Sound Operation

Independence High

Outstanding Student Designer

Genevieve Bobb, Fairview High

Outstanding Stage Manager

Rosi Mobley, Fairview High

Outstanding Choreography

Nolensville High

Outstanding Dancer

Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High

Outstanding Comedic Performer

Zachery Gosse, Brentwood High

Outstanding Supporting Performer

Gavin Cox, Summit High

Outstanding Musical

Nolensville High

Applause Award

Mary Morreale and Eva O’Donnell, Centennial High

William Brown and David Fik, Nolensville High

Allison Clark, Ravenwood High

All-Star Cast

Sam Holt and Alyson O’Connor, Brentwood High

Margaret Beshears and Madeleine Fleming, Centennial High

Genevieve Bobb and Maggie Gilchrist, Fairview High

Owen Sower and Isabella Allen, Independence High

Jordyn McLean and Emerson Hutcherson, Nolensville High

Kingston Trice and Kylie Moore, Ravenwood High

Jack Thomas and Jovi Taddeo, Summit High

All-Star Crew

Kinsley Reid and Kerry Somers, Brentwood High

Harune Smith and Emilia Muterspaugh, Centennial High

Esbeiry Angel and Sophia Meece, Fairview High

Vivian Costigan and Alex Beazley, Independence High

Benjamin Ribble and Ava Adams, Nolensville High

Anna Bruegel and Asher Engle, Ravenwood High

Zach Ariotti and McKenna Holt, Summit High

Outstanding Lead Finalists

Raleigh Risser, Ravenwood High

Landon Wilson, Summit High

Source: WCS

