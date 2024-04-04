WCS Theater Shows Opening This Week

April 3, 2024 – Fans of the theater will have several options to choose from this week in Williamson County Schools.

Franklin High

Franklin High theater students will enter the era of rock ‘n’ roll in their spring production, Grease.

Join Sandy, Danny and their friends in this story of love, friendship and music. The show opens Thursday, April 4 and runs through Saturday, April 6. A promotional video produced by the FHS TV/Film program can be viewed on the school’s YouTube Channel.

Tickets may be purchased online and cost $12 per adult and $10 per student. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

Nolensville High

You won’t need a spoonful of sugar to enjoy Nolensville High’s show, Mary Poppins.

This popular story hits the stage April 4, and audiences are invited to enjoy a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious combination of singing, dancing and storytelling.

Tickets may be purchased online and cost $10 for general admission and $15 for reserved seating. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlyn Drive in Nolensville.

Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m.

Ravenwood High

Find out what happens to fairy tale characters outside the storybook during Shrek The Musical at Ravenwood High.

The show tells the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside his unlikely friend, Donkey, and Princess Fiona. All Shrek wanted to do was save his swamp.

Tickets may be purchased online and cost $12 per student and $15 per adult. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 at 7 p.m.

Summit High

Ren McCormack finds himself at odds with the town of Bomont in Summit High’s upcoming musical, Footloose.

When Ren moves to the small town from Chicago, he finds that the Reverend Moore has convinced the town to outlaw dancing. With the help of the Reverend’s daughter and a new friend named Willard, Ren aims to convince the town that banning dance isn’t the solution to their problems.

Tickets may be purchased online for $11 each. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Summit High is located at 2830 Twin Lakes Drive.

Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m.

Woodland Middle

It’s a hard-knock life at Woodmont Middle.

On Thursday, April 4, the WMS theater department will perform Annie, Jr. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan.

Tickets may be purchased online for $10 each. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Woodland Middle is located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway in Brentwood.

Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m.