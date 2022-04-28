WCS Thanks Shining Apple Volunteers

After a two-year hiatus, Williamson County Schools celebrated its top volunteers in person April 21 at the 26th Annual Shining Apple Awards ceremony in Franklin. More Photos
Honorees from each of the district’s 51 schools were recognized for their service to the students of Williamson County. The event was sponsored by the Williamson County Board of Education and featured short videos recorded by students and staff at each school.
“It was so special to once again be able to recognize our volunteers in person,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Their commitment to our students, staff and schools is immeasurable, and we can never thank them enough.”
-
Elementary
- Allendale Elementary – Ashley Fankhauser
- Bethesda Elementary – Aileen Lockhart
- Chapman’s Retreat Elementary – Yvonne Beard
- Clovercroft Elementary – Samara Fatone
- College Grove Elementary – Jennifer Turner
- Creekside Elementary – Catherine Pierce
- Crockett Elementary – Elizabeth Privett
- Edmondson Elementary – Melissa Mondzelewski
- Fairview Elementary – Candace Cockrell
- Grassland Elementary – Mary Heath
- Heritage Elementary – Caitlin Smith
- Hunters Bend Elementary – Grace Ogles
- Jordan Elementary – Melissa Hand
- Kenrose Elementary – Chris Gary representing Hungry Howies
- Lipscomb Elementary – Jessica Anderson
- Longview Elementary – Erinn Hartwell
- Mill Creek Elementary – Travis Garner representing The Village Church
- Nolensville Elementary – Marci Moore
- Oak View Elementary – Jamie Snow
- Pearre Creek Elementary – Tim Downey representing Southern Land
- Scales Elementary – Julie Turner
- Sunset Elementary – Amanda Renegar
- Thompson’s Station Elementary – Christina Sartell
- Trinity Elementary – Brooke Brandon
- Walnut Grove Elementary – Dana Wesson representing Holliday Promos
- Westwood Elementary – Lauren Pelfrey
- Winstead Elementary – Renee Penix
K-8
- Discovery Virtual K-8 – Kristy Branson
- Hillsboro School – The Garges Family
Middle
- Brentwood Middle – Amy Cochran
- Fairview Middle – Shannon Kidder
- Grassland Middle – Stephanie Lee
- Heritage Middle – Chasity Hill
- Legacy Middle – Lori Kieffaber
- Mill Creek Middle – Melissa Hall
- Page Middle – Dana Rondeau
- Spring Station Middle – Kimberly Cooper
- Sunset Middle – Jennifer Shrauger
- Thompson’s Station Middle – Amber Perkins
- Woodland Middle – Shannon Horrell
High
- Brentwood High – Ty Rencher
- Centennial High – Kim Stinson
- Fairview High – Deborah DaBaecke
- Franklin High – Sarah Critchlow
- Independence High – Joe Deyo
- Nolensville High – Angela Mull
- Page High – Chris Wharton
- Ravenwood High – Reeju Davis
- Renaissance High – Andrea Grunfeld
- Summit High – Alison Cannella
- Vanguard Virtual High – Matt Burton representing Herff Jones
More School Stories
- Williamson County High Schools Remain Among Nation’s Best
- Andrew Reducha and Cara Hunter Promoted at Father Ryan High School in Nashville, TN
- The Franklin Band to Host Annual Car Wash Extravaganza on May 7
- Family Fun at Ravenwood High Choir Performance on April 26
- WCS Students Compete at HOSA State Leadership Conference