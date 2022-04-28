WCS Thanks Shining Apple Volunteers

After a two-year hiatus, Williamson County Schools celebrated its top volunteers in person April 21 at the 26th Annual Shining Apple Awards ceremony in Franklin. More Photos

Honorees from each of the district’s 51 schools were recognized for their service to the students of Williamson County. The event was sponsored by the Williamson County Board of Education and featured short videos recorded by students and staff at each school.

“It was so special to once again be able to recognize our volunteers in person,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Their commitment to our students, staff and schools is immeasurable, and we can never thank them enough.”