WCS Thanks School Volunteers

WCS celebrated its top volunteers at the district’s annual Shining Apple Awards ceremony April 22, 2025.

Fifty-one of the district’s schools selected an honoree to celebrate at the evening’s event, which featured short videos recorded by students and staff thanking the volunteers for their work. The ceremony was sponsored by the Williamson County Board of Education.

“This is one of my favorite events we host,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Our district could not operate the way it does without the help of our volunteers. They help give our students the best experience possible. There’s really no way we can thank them enough.”

Congratulations to the Shining Apple volunteers listed below. A full video of the ceremony is also included below.