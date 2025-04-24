WCS Thanks School Volunteers

WCS celebrated its top volunteers at the district’s annual Shining Apple Awards ceremony April 22, 2025.
Fifty-one of the district’s schools selected an honoree to celebrate at the evening’s event, which featured short videos recorded by students and staff thanking the volunteers for their work. The ceremony was sponsored by the Williamson County Board of Education.
“This is one of my favorite events we host,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Our district could not operate the way it does without the help of our volunteers. They help give our students the best experience possible. There’s really no way we can thank them enough.”
Congratulations to the Shining Apple volunteers listed below. A full video of the ceremony is also included below.
- Mallory Ricci, Allendale Elementary
- Mallory Darcy, Amanda H. North Elementary
- Katie Kreder, Arrington Elementary
- Andrea Oathout, Bethesda Elementary
- Martha Ford, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- Sydney Essell, Clovercroft Elementary
- Maryann Neward, College Grove Elementary
- Kara Boles, Creekside Elementary
- Carrie Alling, Crockett Elementary
- Caitlin Kreuger, Edmondson Elementary
- Allison Jackson, Fairview Elementary
- Holly Carter, Grassland Elementary
- Beverly Perry, Heritage Elementary
- Kiki English, Hunters Bend Elementary
- Alissa Roebuck, Jordan Elementary
- Lucile Jacobsen, Kenrose Elementary
- Christine Mayhaus, Lipscomb Elementary
- Alison Mitchell, Longview Elementary
- Amie Cooke, Mill Creek Elementary
- Marc Kirelawich, Nolensville Elementary
- Sarah Hillard, Oak View Elementary
- Andrea Thomas, Pearre Creek Elementary
- Sophia Birdwell, Scales Elementary
- Sarah Jimenez, Sunset Elementary
- Erin Mitchell, Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Kate Douillard, Trinity Elementary
- Kathryn Stevens, Walnut Grove Elementary
- Kim Walkover, Westwood Elementary
- Diana Silva, Winstead Elementary
- Melissa Work, Brentwood Middle
- Renee Bowser, Fairview Middle
- Aurora Pierson, Grassland Middle
- Julie Pfund, Heritage Middle
- Meagan Contella, Legacy Middle
- Matt Yates, Mill Creek Middle
- Portia Fulk, Page Middle
- Angie Clem, Spring Station Middle
- Nicole VanDeVoorde, Sunset Middle
- Kelly Oakley, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Meghan Goff, Woodland Middle
- Ben and Hope Hendren, Hillsboro School
- Rachel Hohl, Brentwood High
- Tina Whitlock, Centennial High
- Linda Anderson, Fairview High
- Stephanie Alexander, Franklin High
- Cathy Daniel, Independence High
- Chaitra Hall, Nolensville High
- Casi Hollmann, Page High
- Kevin Gibson, Ravenwood High
- Terry Bosen, Renaissance High
- Michele Wolenhaupt, Summit High
Please join our FREE Newsletter