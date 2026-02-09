WCS Thanks Ice Storm Volunteers

Williamson County Schools wants to thank all the men and women who volunteered their time and resources to help the community during the recent ice storm.

After thousands of homes lost power on Sunday, January 25, WCS worked alongside the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to set up warming shelters at Fairview High and Franklin High schools. In order to get the shelters up and running, the district needed volunteers who could safely travel to the schools and provide support.

“We were in need of people who could do everything from inflating air mattresses to serving meals,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “We began reaching out to employees, and we were blown away by the response. There were teachers, principals, Central Office employees and even some students who volunteered their time at these shelters. This just further demonstrates how our teachers, staff and school leaders not only love and support their students, but they have the same love and passion for serving our greater community.”

With volunteers on hand both day and night, the shelters remained open through January 29, providing hot meals, blankets and a warm place to stay for dozens of Williamson County residents. Numerous businesses and community organizations also pitched in by donating food, water and other supplies.

“I’m incredibly proud of how our people rallied to support the community,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “At the Franklin shelter, I met several people who had been safe in their homes only hours earlier and suddenly found themselves needing assistance. It reminds us all how quickly circumstances can change, and how important it is to look out for one another.”

Source: WCS

