WCS Teams Win First Lacrosse State Championships

Three WCS lacrosse teams are among the first Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State title holders.

The Page High girls lacrosse team is the Class A Girls State champion. They are coached by Dana Fasano.

“I am so incredibly proud of each and every player on this team,” Fasano said. “These girls worked tirelessly day in and day out. We had tough practices, long weeks and exhausting games, but every second of it built character. I loved watching these girls grow. This year was a special year, and they deserve every bit of this.”

The Brentwood High girls lacrosse team is the Class AA Girls State champion. They are coached by Heather Dobbins.

“We are definitely super proud and excited for the players and staff,” said BHS Athletic Director Bill Moore. “The process of finally transitioning to a sanctioned sport was a long time coming and to cap it off by winning a State title in their inaugural season could not have been more fitting.”

The Nolensville High boys lacrosse team took home the Class AA Boys State title. They are coached by Tom Pettit.

“These boys have worked hard all year, and it paid off,” Pettit said. “Led by a fantastic group of seniors, we played our best lacrosse in May. Our potent offense, combined with an aggressive defense, made us an unstoppable force in the playoffs. I’m so proud of how hard we played and of what great teammates we’ve become.”

Source: WCS

