WCS Teachers Prepare for 2020-21 School Year





Williamson County teachers are becoming students again as they are already preparing for the 2020-21 school year.

For over a week, teachers have been taking advantage of professional development sessions, offered through videoconferencing, to learn more about Google Classroom and Schoology, the learning management systems they will be using to instruct students next year.

With the uncertainly of what the classroom will look like next fall, teachers will be prepared for any scenario, teaching in person or online. There’s been so much interest, that opportunities were expanded to ensure everyone could participate.

“The topics were already planned, but the COVID-19 pandemic has increased teachers’ desire to learn more about Schoology and Google Classroom,” said WCS Executive Director of Teaching, Learning and Assessment Laurette Carle. “We increased seats to meet the demand for the EdTech PD sessions. The instructors for all the other activities have certainly adjusted their plans to take remote learning environments into consideration in a way they never would have before.”

Some of the other topics teachers are learning about include: Classroom Management with Chromebooks, Creating a Positive Environment for Learning, Equitable and Fair: Reaching All Learners and more.

“There are more than 100 unique activities, each with different target audiences to meet the specific needs of teachers this May and June,” Carle said.



