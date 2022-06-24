WCS Teachers Begin Preparing for 2022-23 School Year

It may only be June, but educators around the district are already preparing for the 2022-23 school year.

From May 27 through June 15, nearly 200 professional development sessions were offered across the county, and 2,386 teachers enrolled in at least one class.

“The summer allows for time to both reflect on the prior year and plan to learn new strategies for continuous improvement in the upcoming year,” said WCS Executive Director of Teaching, Learning and Assessment Laurette Carle. “Offering these opportunities during the summer allows teachers to collaborate across schools and fully engage during a time when they are not overwhelmed by the immediate planning and grading needs during the school year.”

Throughout the 2022-23 school year, teachers will continue to develop their skills during professional development opportunities.

“Educators are learning all year long,” said Carle. “Professional learning opportunities are designed and provided by school leaders, district staff and outside learning providers in a variety of different formats to best serve our teachers.”

