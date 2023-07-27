WCS TCAP Results Among Top in State

Williamson County Schools students are once again among the top achievers in the State, according to the 2022-23 district-level Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) results released by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) Tuesday, July 18.

WCS ranked first in third through eighth-grade science, sixth through eighth-grade social studies, English I, English II, Biology and US History. The district also ranked second in the State in third through eighth-grade English/Language Arts (ELA), third through eighth-grade math and Algebra II.

“We are obviously very proud of these outcomes and happy for our students and teachers,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Assessment Dr. Dave Allen. “But the real joy comes in the learning we see every day in our classrooms. Our students come to school ready to learn, and our teachers commit to helping all students find success. Williamson County is truly a special place to live and learn.”

WCS ranked third in Geometry and eighth in Algebra I. The district has already established a focus group to look for opportunities to improve the Algebra I results.

Williamson County Schools was also one of 29 districts in Tennessee to have a 100 percent participation rate for the TCAP exams.

For a detailed look at the TCAP results of WCS and other districts, visit the TDOE website. Families may also view their students’ individual TCAP results using the TCAP Family Portal.

