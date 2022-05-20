WCS Superintendent’s Report With Jason Golden for May 17, 2022

Superintendent Jason Golden joins Communications Director Carol Birdsong for the May edition of the Superintendent’s Report.
Superintendent Jason Golden joins Communications Director Carol Birdsong for the May edition of the Superintendent’s Report.
Timestamps have been added below for easier navigation.
- Welcome
- Student and Staff Spotlights
- Certified and Classified Pay Charts Approved
- PECCA Memorandum of Understanding
- Superintendent’s Evaluation
- Improving Student Safety and Acceptance
- Late Start Days
- InFocus Summer Schedule