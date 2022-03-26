WCS Superintendent’s Report With Jason Golden for March 22, 2022

Superintendent Jason Golden joins Communications Director Carol Birdsong for the March edition of the Superintendent’s Report.
For easier navigation, timestamps are available below:
- Students and Staff Achievements
- School Nurses
- Board Approves School Budgets
- Increasing Teacher Salaries
- How the Budgets are Funded
- What’s Next in the Budget Process
- Employee Recruitment and Retention
- Volunteer Opportunities
- Central Cafeteria Budget
- Extended School Care Budget (SACC)
- Capital Requests Budget
- Spring Performances and Events