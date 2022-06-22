WCS Superintendent’s Report With Jason Golden for June 21, 2022

Superintendent Jason Golden joins Communications Executive Director Carol Birdsong for the June edition of the Superintendent’s Report.
Timestamps have been added below for easier navigation.
- Superintendent Golden’s Contract Extension
- Strategic Planning Process
- Athletic Awards
- Artistic Accolades
- Academic Achievements
- Associate Degrees and Technical Certificates
- National Merit Finalists
- Board Approves Late Start and Early Release Days
- Planning for Growth
- Budget Process Update
- Come Work for WCS