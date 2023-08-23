WCS Superintendent’s Report With Jason Golden for August 22, 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-

It’s the start of a new school year! In this edition of the Superintendent’s Report, Jason Golden and Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong discuss the new year along with actions taken by the School Board at its August meeting. For easier navigation, time stamps can be found below:

