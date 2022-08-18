WCS Superintendent’s Report With Jason Golden for August 16, 2022

Superintendent Jason Golden joins Executive Director of Communications Carols Birdsong for the August edition of the Superintendent’s Report.
For easier navigation, timestamps have been added below:
- Great Start to the School Year
- First Day of School Photos and Videos
- How to Volunteer
- Hiring Teachers and Staff
- WCS Earns Top Scores in TVAAS Growth Data
- Teacher Collaboration in 2022-23
- Early Release Days Begin August 24
- Support Staff Openings
- New Third Grade Retention Law
- Extracurricular Events and Activities