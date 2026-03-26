In this edition of the Superintendent’s Report, Jason Golden and Executive Director of Communications Cory Mason discuss actions taken by the School Board at its March 23 meeting. For easier navigation, time stamps can be found below:
- Budget Process
- Board Approves 2026-27 Budget
- Four Percent Raise for Teachers and Staff
- Increasing Expenses for Textbook Adoption
- Property Tax Revenue and Fund Balance
- Innovation Center Opening
- Where does the budget go next?
- Efficient Budget
- Textbooks and the process
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