WCS Superintendent’s Report – Back to School Edition – July 27, 2022

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
WCS Superintendent's Report

In this edition of the Superintendent’s Report, Superintendent Jason Golden and Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong discuss what parents need to know before the start of the 2022-23 school year.

For easier navigation, timestamps have been added below:

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here